Band Protocol Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $169.64 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 150,924,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,924,576 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

