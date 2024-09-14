Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.34. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 31 shares.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

