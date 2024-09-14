B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.91. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 7,498,781 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -106.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

