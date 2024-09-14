B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

