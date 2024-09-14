Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.33.
ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $103.27 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $181.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
