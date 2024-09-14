Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

