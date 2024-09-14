Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.75

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 135.44 ($1.77). Avation shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 45,344 shares changing hands.

Avation Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £97.11 million, a PE ratio of -2,283.33, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.