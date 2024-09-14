Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $530,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $53.11 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
