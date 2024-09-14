AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

AZO stock traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,116.82. 95,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,085.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,009.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

