Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $10.03. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 361,576 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AURA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $499.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

