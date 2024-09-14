Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Auddia alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auddia and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00 NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Auddia.

This table compares Auddia and NerdWallet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A NerdWallet $599.40 million 1.69 -$11.80 million ($0.17) -75.76

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -345.85% -150.51% NerdWallet -1.85% -2.98% -2.56%

Risk and Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Auddia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.