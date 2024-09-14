Aua Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

