Aua Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.