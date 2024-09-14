Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $503.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
