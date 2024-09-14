Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $503.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

About Atrion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Atrion by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.