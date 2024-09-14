Aterian (LON:ATN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 129999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.77).
Aterian Trading Down 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.09 and a beta of -0.10.
About Aterian
Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.
