Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Phillip Lepper Sells 7,721 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CRO Phillip Lepper sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $23,626.26. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 179,645 shares in the company, valued at $549,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aterian Stock Down 3.4 %

Aterian stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

