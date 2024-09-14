AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

