Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.87

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152.87 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 750,585 shares trading hands.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.