Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.87

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152.87 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 750,585 shares trading hands.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.