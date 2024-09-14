ASOS’s (ASC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.41) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
