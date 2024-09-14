ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
About ASOS
