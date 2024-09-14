ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

