ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

