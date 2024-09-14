ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $793.72 and last traded at $797.94. 623,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,257,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $898.19 and a 200-day moving average of $945.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.