ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

ASML stock opened at $816.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $898.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.43. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.55%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

