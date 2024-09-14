Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 4,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

