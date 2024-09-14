Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $292.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 161781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,655.26). Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.