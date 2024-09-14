Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ABG opened at $221.71 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.