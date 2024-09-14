Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 31.6%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shot up 31.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 2,195,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,553,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.
