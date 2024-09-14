Ark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.06 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,436,544 coins and its circulating supply is 183,436,994 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

