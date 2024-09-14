Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.78 and last traded at $350.45. Approximately 296,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,337,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,858,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.