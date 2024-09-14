Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 130,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 257,863 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.35.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $856.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aris Mining
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
