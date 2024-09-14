Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

ARBKL stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.5468 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.