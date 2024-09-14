Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 4.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 19,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 492,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

The stock has a market cap of $558.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

