Arbitrum Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $124.66 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.53518316 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $134,500,901.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

