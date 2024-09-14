Aragon (ANT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.33 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00009743 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $252.33 million and $847,071.28 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00260595 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

