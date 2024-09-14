Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

NASDAQ APM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 11,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.