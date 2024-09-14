Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

