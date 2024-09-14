Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Apple stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

