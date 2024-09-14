Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 79.9% in August

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLM remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 585,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,909. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 2,585.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,992 shares during the quarter. Apollomics accounts for approximately 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.75% of Apollomics worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

