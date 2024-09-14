Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.50 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

