Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

FINS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.