AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

