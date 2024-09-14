Analysts Set LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) PT at $33.71

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LandBridge

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

In related news, Director Valerie Chase bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of LandBridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

LandBridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91. LandBridge has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.