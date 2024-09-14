ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.52.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ANA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

