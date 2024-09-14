Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 493,046 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 836,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

