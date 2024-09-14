Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Americanas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Americanas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

