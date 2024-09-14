American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Trading Up 4.3%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.39. 2,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 67,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
American Oncology Network Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Oncology Network
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
About American Oncology Network
American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.
