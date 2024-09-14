American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

