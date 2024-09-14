American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.