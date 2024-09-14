American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after buying an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

