American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.0% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,424,000 after acquiring an additional 188,061 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

